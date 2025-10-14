77,988 Shares in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Purchased by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 77,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,593,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,988,129,000 after buying an additional 117,427,549 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $381,848,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 45.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,677,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,609,000 after buying an additional 1,454,595 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,961,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,519,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $141,599,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at $15,655,577.02. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total value of $423,980.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 98,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,878,047.14. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,298 shares of company stock worth $5,103,824 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $207.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $232.45. The firm has a market cap of $132.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.08%.

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $276.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. HSBC set a $218.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.78.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

