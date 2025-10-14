Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,702 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 319.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $3,013,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,319.02. This trade represents a 26.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $28,611,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,132,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,010,721.28. This trade represents a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 601,821 shares of company stock worth $58,659,491 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $94.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.48. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.03.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

