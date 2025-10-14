RFG Advisory LLC Sells 23,160 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,160 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $9,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX stock opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.27.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.1048 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.