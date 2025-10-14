Morningstar Investment Management LLC Invests $732,000 in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,364 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $376.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total transaction of $1,980,034.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,251.66. The trade was a 31.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total value of $869,991.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 80,255 shares in the company, valued at $25,288,350.50. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,386 shares of company stock worth $11,433,201. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $307.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.76, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $308.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.67 and a 52 week high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

