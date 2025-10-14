Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 19,861 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $741,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,973 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,534,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 251,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,754,000 after buying an additional 37,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,145,891.60. This represents a 39.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total transaction of $238,938.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,462.80. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $234.11 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.38 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.92 and a 200-day moving average of $234.46. The company has a market cap of $131.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

