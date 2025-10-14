J.Safra Asset Management Corp Purchases Shares of 14,479 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average is $56.10. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

