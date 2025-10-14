Baker Boyer National Bank Has $1.55 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Baker Boyer National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beckerman Institutional LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $61.32. The firm has a market cap of $178.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.07.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

