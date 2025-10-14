Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Buys 155 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 391,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 555,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,153,000 after purchasing an additional 67,453 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,959,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.62 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $101.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.79 and a 200-day moving average of $98.69. The company has a market capitalization of $133.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

