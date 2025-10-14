Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $343,764,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,296.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 407,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,366,000 after acquiring an additional 390,374 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,984,000 after acquiring an additional 174,056 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,407,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,966,767,000 after acquiring an additional 121,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 476.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 131,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,326,000 after acquiring an additional 108,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on REGN. Raymond James Financial raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $810.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $817.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $557.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $573.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $563.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $1,024.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%.Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.87%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

