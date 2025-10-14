IFC Advisors LLC Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

IFC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kentucky Trust Co increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 185.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 37.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.86. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

