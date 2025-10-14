Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 141 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Partners LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $128.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. TD Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays raised Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.56.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

