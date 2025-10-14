Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 197 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,063,000 after buying an additional 2,195,553 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,971,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,590,000 after purchasing an additional 344,795 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,996,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,018,000 after purchasing an additional 90,381 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,404,000 after purchasing an additional 895,647 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,763,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,446,000 after purchasing an additional 378,147 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $326.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $332.20. The firm has a market cap of $545.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $321.63 and its 200 day moving average is $299.76.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

