Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Stock Holdings Lessened by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,469 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.1% during the second quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $609.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $619.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $599.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $559.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

