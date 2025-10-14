Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Kintegral Advisory LLC

Kintegral Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.9% of Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.21.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $147.54 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $146.96 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.27. The stock has a market cap of $345.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $606,788.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 46,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,139,434.77. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $647,281.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,992 shares in the company, valued at $8,219,202.16. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

