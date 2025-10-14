Courier Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,050,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,068,000 after acquiring an additional 533,545 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,008,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,121,000 after acquiring an additional 302,498 shares during the period. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $92.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.31. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $95.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

