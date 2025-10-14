Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% during the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,913.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $76.99 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $76.68 and a 1-year high of $102.61. The firm has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.44 and its 200-day moving average is $87.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.21.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

