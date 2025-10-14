Nadler Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $142.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $99.85 and a 1 year high of $145.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

