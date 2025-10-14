Welch Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Welch Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $116.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.55. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

