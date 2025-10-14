Westchester Capital Management Inc. Sells 32 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $609.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $599.96 and a 200-day moving average of $559.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $619.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

