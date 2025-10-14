Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $7.41 Million Holdings in Vistra Corp. $VST

Hudson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Vistra accounts for 2.1% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,149,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Vistra by 2,341.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 865,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,755,000 after buying an additional 830,111 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 102.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 973,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,309,000 after acquiring an additional 492,765 shares in the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,876,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 52.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 943,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,761,000 after acquiring an additional 323,264 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on Vistra in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down previously from $241.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.58.

Vistra Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $209.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.85. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $90.51 and a 12-month high of $219.82. The company has a market capitalization of $70.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%.The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.226 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $8,991,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 217,025 shares in the company, valued at $45,303,968.75. This represents a 16.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 463,350 shares of company stock valued at $95,374,138. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

