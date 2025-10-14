Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $7.55 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $7,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 341.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $213,643.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,077.23. This trade represents a 19.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,375. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,023 shares of company stock worth $562,036. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX opened at $186.76 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $163.33 and a one year high of $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.82%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

