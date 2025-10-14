Dynamic Financial Group Purchases 326 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Dynamic Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 0.7% of Dynamic Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Dynamic Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $602.01 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $613.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $584.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $537.61.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
