Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 5,089 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.62.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

