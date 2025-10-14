Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 23.5% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 17.1% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 25.1% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 186.7% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE GE opened at $297.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $315.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.49. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $307.25.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.13.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

