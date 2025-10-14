Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 577,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,370 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 0.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $126,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 5.2%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $308.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $267.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.43 billion, a PE ratio of 71.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Oracle from $271.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,174,580. This trade represents a 21.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,314 shares of company stock valued at $31,272,223. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.