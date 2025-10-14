Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 5,372 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,372 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $13,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 81,162,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778,802 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,231,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,583 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,970,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,917 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 202.9% in the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,181,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8,037.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,260,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,998 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $46.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.63. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $46.82.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.