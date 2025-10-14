Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 141.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZTS opened at $142.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.34 and a 1-year high of $196.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.19.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.71.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

