Courier Capital LLC Has $6.71 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Courier Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,578 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,624,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,591 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,290.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 6.3%

Shares of USMV stock opened at $94.27 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $83.99 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.88. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

