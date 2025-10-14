Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,990 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,521 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 27.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 226,950 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,935,000 after purchasing an additional 21,974 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley raised Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Summit Insights lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.54.

Applied Materials Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of AMAT opened at $219.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $226.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.31. The firm has a market cap of $174.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.82.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.93%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

