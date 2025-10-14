Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,670 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $2,385,585,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 343,058.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 2,463,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,299,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,158 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,164,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,251 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,070,221 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,898,496,000 after purchasing an additional 567,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,433,585,000 after purchasing an additional 509,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total value of $49,426,897.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,736.48. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total transaction of $3,023,402.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,418.40. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,219.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,211.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,171.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $677.88 and a twelve month high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,450.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,295.00 target price (up previously from $1,280.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,337.63.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

