Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Sells 2,812 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $23,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $468.58 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $476.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.09. The stock has a market cap of $121.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

