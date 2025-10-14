Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $277,000 Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 193.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 535,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after buying an additional 353,392 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $459,000. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.7% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 1,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 56,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 154,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average is $47.84. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Dbs Bank raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Daiwa America lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

