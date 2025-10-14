Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $8.32 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,958 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.54.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock opened at $219.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.31. The stock has a market cap of $174.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $226.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.93%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

