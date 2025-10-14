Naviter Wealth LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $77.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.00 and its 200 day moving average is $64.20. The firm has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $77.57.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

