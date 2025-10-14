Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Purchased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,299,340,000 after buying an additional 67,605,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 959.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after buying an additional 21,823,765 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $2,775,904,000. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $474,600,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,293,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $602.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $584.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $537.61. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $613.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

