Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 391,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after buying an additional 264,061 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 526,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,664,000 after buying an additional 253,734 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,093,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,331,000 after buying an additional 83,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 853,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,101,000 after buying an additional 75,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,696,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IJK opened at $95.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.69 and a 12-month high of $100.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

