Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 46,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on USB. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.9%

USB opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.