Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Purchased by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.5% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Stock Up 2.1%
NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $602.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $584.64 and a 200-day moving average of $537.61. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $613.18.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
