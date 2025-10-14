Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 54.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,543 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $595,766,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,295 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,149,000 after purchasing an additional 955,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,051,011,000 after purchasing an additional 908,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,747,000 after purchasing an additional 760,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $508.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $451.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $446.01. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $294.68 and a 12 month high of $517.98. The firm has a market cap of $127.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -427.40, a PEG ratio of 116.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.02.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 231,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,272,781.10. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares in the company, valued at $960,801,606.89. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,743 shares of company stock valued at $74,348,319. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

