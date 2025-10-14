Courier Capital LLC Sells 131 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,053 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,990,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $484,787,000 after buying an additional 28,742 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,723,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNG. Bank of America raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Zacks Research raised Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.60.

Shares of LNG opened at $227.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.37. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.62 and a 1 year high of $257.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

