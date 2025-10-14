Courier Capital LLC Has $10.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,758 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 166.5% during the second quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 64,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 40,542 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 663,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,792,000 after acquiring an additional 140,932 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,742,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,411,000 after acquiring an additional 50,472 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, Concord Asset Management LLC VA acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,845,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.50 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $100.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.53.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

