Penbrook Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Novartis AG $NVS

Penbrook Management LLC lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Novartis by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Novartis by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

NVS stock opened at $129.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $273.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $96.06 and a 1 year high of $133.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.07.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 25.64%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

