RFG Advisory LLC Sells 5,374 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,374 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 599,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,258,000 after acquiring an additional 61,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,912,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0%

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $479.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $488.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $468.41 and a 200 day moving average of $428.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

