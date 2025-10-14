Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 100 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Heartland Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,667 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,846,764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,729,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,519,620,000 after buying an additional 5,583,343 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,847,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,537,859,000 after buying an additional 2,486,839 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,641,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $859,518,000 after buying an additional 950,928 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,070,385 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,702,736,000 after buying an additional 847,054 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNH opened at $358.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The firm has a market cap of $324.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $320.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.99.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $379.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $352.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.09.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

