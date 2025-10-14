Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.95 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 5.2% of Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.4% in the first quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 46.5% in the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $602.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $584.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $537.61. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $613.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

