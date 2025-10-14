Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Decreases Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 62.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Chevron by 420.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its holdings in Chevron by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $151.86 on Tuesday. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.40.

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

