Naviter Wealth LLC Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Naviter Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,835 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 82.5% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 72.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE DIS opened at $110.32 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $198.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.