Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $565.84 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,290,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 18.1% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.32% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $565,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 204.0% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after buying an additional 13,955 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 58,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,646,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,001,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $479.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $194.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.78. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $488.51.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

