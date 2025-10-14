Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $6.69 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 143.9% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of HON opened at $202.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.20.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.80.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

