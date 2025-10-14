TD Asset Management Inc Has $247.02 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,583,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $247,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,234,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% in the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 20.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 12.3% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.71.

ZTS opened at $142.29 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.34 and a fifty-two week high of $196.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.04 and a 200-day moving average of $154.19.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.42%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

